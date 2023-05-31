Indian Springs Metropark seeking volunteers for Planting Day

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Huron-Clinton Metroparks Natural Resources Department seeks volunteers to help clean up along the Huron River in Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake Township this weekend.

Work includes invasive species removal, tree plantings and native prairie/meadow plugs and seed plantings at the headwaters, according to a press release. The initiative is funded by the Consumers Energy Foundation through its Planet Awards grant program.

Volunteers will be needed on June 3 and 4. Click here to register for Saturday and here for Sunday.

"At the Consumers Energy Foundation, we understand how interconnected the health and wellbeing of local habitats and the native species in them is with the health of our planet, and the people of this state," said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation, in a statement. "We're proud to be involved in the efforts to protect and maintain these delicate ecosystems to ensure they can thrive for years to come."