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6 adults hospitalized after reported incident at Detroit's Ford Field following Ed Sheeran concert

By Nicholas Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

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Six adults were hospitalized following a reported incident at Ford Field in Detroit after an Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night, according to the city's fire department.

Details regarding the alleged incident weren't immediately known. 

The fire department says two of the adults were in serious condition when they were taken to the hospital, while the four others were in stable condition. It added that none of the injuries "appear to be life-threatening."

Sheeran, a 35-year-old singer and songwriter, performed at Ford Field Saturday as part of his Loop Tour.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for updates.

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