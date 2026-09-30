Detroit man accused of impersonating U.S. marshal during robbery in Roseville

A Detroit man is accused of dressing as a United States marshal and robbing three people at gunpoint, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Tremain Vernon Jones, 55, of Detroit, was arraigned on Friday in 39th District Court in Roseville, charged with three counts of armed robbery, five counts of felony firearm and two counts of impersonating a peace officer to commit a crime, the prosecutor's office said.

"Robbing someone at gunpoint is a serious and frightening crime, and allegedly disguising yourself as a federal law enforcement officer to carry it out makes these accusations particularly disturbing," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

The charges stem from an armed robbery on July 31 at the Victory Inn in Roseville. Three people were robbed at gunpoint that day, authorities said, and the suspect was dressed as a U.S. marshal. The role of a federal marshal is to enforce federal laws and provide security and support for the federal justice system.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 7. Bond was set at $750,000.