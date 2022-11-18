Watch CBS News
Crime

Impaired driving suspected in deadly rollover crash on I-75

By Ryan Herbst

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a rollover crash overnight in Detroit. Police suspect the driver may have been impaired.

According to Michigan State Police, the car was heading south on I-75 near I-96 at around 3:30 a.m. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. Both the driver and a 21-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.

Troopers are obtaining a search warrant to draw blood from the driver. Investigators are waiting for lab results before deciding if charges should be filed.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 10:30 AM

