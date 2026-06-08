Iconic Pure Michigan ad campaign generates more than tourism dollars

The Pure Michigan campaign has helped shape state pride beyond tourism.

For many Michiganders, hearing the voice of Tim Allen over sweeping shots of Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mackinac Island and the Upper Peninsula brings more than vacation inspiration. It brings a feeling of home.

Launched in 2006, the Pure Michigan campaign quickly became one of the country's most recognizable tourism efforts, pairing cinematic imagery with a calm narration that stood apart from traditional travel ads.

"I think a lot of people really didn't understand that it was Tim Allen because it wasn't in the typical, comedic Tim Allen voice," said Kelly Wolgamott, vice president of Pure Michigan.

The campaign promotes Michigan as a four-season destination, highlighting summer days along the Great Lakes, colorful fall landscapes and winter recreation across the state.

"There's nothing like a Pure Michigan summer day on the water and along our 3,000-mile coastline, but we have such a tremendous fall," Wolgamott said. "We went national last year for fall because I think we could beat New England any day when it comes to fall color."

Over the years, the campaign expanded far beyond Michigan and the United States. Pure Michigan advertisements have aired internationally, including in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

On social media, the campaign's reach has also grown significantly. The hashtag #PureMichigan has been used more than 9 million times on Instagram.

Wolgamott said the campaign also helped set the standard for tourism marketing nationwide.

"Now, we're probably the most replicated campaign out there — not only from states, but other city destinations," Wolgamott said.

For many Michiganders, the impact of Pure Michigan extends beyond tourism dollars and visitor numbers.

We asked Wolgamott if she thinks the campaign changes the way Michiganders feel about themselves.

"Oh, absolutely. There's no doubt," Wolgamott said. "I think that's the power of the campaign — that deep sense of pride that Pure Michigan brought to the table."