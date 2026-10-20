ICE agents conduct "special enforcement" in Canton Township, police say

The Canton Police Department says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were conducting a "special enforcement" in the area, prompting a nearby elementary school to enact a shelter-in-place Tuesday morning.

Police say the Plymouth-Canton Community School District enacted the shelter-in-place at Hulsing Elementary School at about 10 a.m. It lasted a little more than an hour and ended when law enforcement deemed the situation safe, according to police.

Canton police say that neither the department nor the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools had knowledge of or involvement in the ICE enforcement.

"Upon receiving notification of the event, our police officers worked with the school to ensure students and staff were secured safely in their building," said Joseph Bialy, director of Police Services, in a statement.

Details on the ICE enforcement have not been released.

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says the incident "understandably caused fear and concern throughout the community."

"I have been in contact with ICE, which acknowledged that there were issues with today's enforcement activities. I will continue working with ICE, the township supervisor, and other relevant parties to address these concerns," Dingell said.