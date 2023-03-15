I-96 Flex Route construction project continues in Oakland County, lanes closing

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The three-year I-96 Flex Route project will continue in Oakland County with closures on Interstate 96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275 beginning Wednesday.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the closures begin on March 15 with traffic shifting to one lane from Beck Road to Kent Lake Road on westbound I-96. Ramps will close intermittently Beginning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday through the late summer, eastbound I-96 will be reduced to two lanes from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road.

Eastbound I-96 will have one open lane from Wixom Road to I-275 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday. MDOT says this shift is for pavement markings and traffic shift preparation. The eastbound traffic will then shift across the freeway with both directions sharing the westbound lanes.

Two lanes will be open in each direction through late fall.

The following ramps will be closed through mid-August:

Wixom Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed

Beck Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed

Eastbound I-96 ramp to Beck Road will be closed

Northbound and southbound Novi Road ramps to eastbound I-96 will be closed

Additionally, westbound M-5 to westbound I-96 will remain closed through late fall.

