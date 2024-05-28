Eastbound I-94 in Macomb County closes after semi-truck hits wall, causes oil spill

Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State encampment, man killed in shootout and more top stories

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastbound I-94 closed at Gratiot Avenue in Roseville on Tuesday due to an oil spill following a semi-truck crash.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a semi-truck hit a wall, causing the spill on the roadway.

Authorities say emergency management has been called.

The freeway is closed until further notice. Authorities say it is unknown when it will reopen.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information at this time.