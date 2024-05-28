Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastbound I-94 in Macomb County closes after semi-truck hits wall, causes oil spill

/ CBS Detroit

Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State encampment, man killed in shootout and more top stories
Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State encampment, man killed in shootout and more top stories 04:01

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastbound I-94 closed at Gratiot Avenue in Roseville on Tuesday due to an oil spill following a semi-truck crash.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a semi-truck hit a wall, causing the spill on the roadway.

Authorities say emergency management has been called.

The freeway is closed until further notice. Authorities say it is unknown when it will reopen.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information at this time.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 9:01 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.