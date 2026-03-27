Michigan drivers brace for parts of I-75 closing in April for Restore the Reuther project

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that the southbound I-75 ramp onto westbound I-696 will be closed for multiple months beginning in early April.

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross told CBS Detroit that the ramp construction will affect tens of thousands of drivers every day.

"We either close the road to fix it, or we'd have to close the road because it wouldn't be safe for you to drive," said Cross.

The construction is expected to last through early summer, and MDOT is sharing a suggested detour.

Diane Cross said, "We want drivers to use M53 as the detour, which is Van Dyke to go north to [M-59] or south to 8 Mile to [I-75], but obviously a lot of folks will find their way, but if you want to get on westbound [I-696], your last entry point will be Dequindre."

The upcoming construction on the very busy ramp is part of MDOT's multiyear Restore the Reuther Project, and while drivers are frustrated that more congestion is on the way, some at least can look on the bright side.

"I mean, would you want to drive under that and the bridge collapses? I wouldn't," said Paul Misiewicz from Madison Heights.

Misiewicz told CBS Detroit that he drives a lot for work, and the latest on the I-696 construction is just going to be another pain in the neck for him.

"It's going to be painful, no doubt about it, especially for people who live around here and have to come from the east side and get back to the west side," said Misiewicz.

Tom Marsh said driving on that ramp is part of his morning routine every single Monday through Friday.

"I'm a school bus driver, and I'm regularly taking kids through this interchange. It's led to some pretty inconvenient detours," said Marsh.

When Marsh learned about MDOT's announcement that the ramp to I-696 would be closed, he wasn't thrilled.

"Oh, I take that all the time, 'Oh shoot," Marsh said.

Even though MDOT expects the ramp to be back up and running early this summer, Cross said the timeline could change depending on the weather or what they find while doing the construction.