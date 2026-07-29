I-696 Woodward ramps reopen July 30 and Aug. 6 as construction moves to Southfield Road

Drivers on westbound I-696 in Oakland County are getting some relief as the Michigan Department of Transportation prepares to reopen the Woodward Avenue ramps over the next week — though new closures at Southfield Road are set to follow almost immediately.

According to MDOT, the entrance ramp from Woodward Avenue to westbound I-696 is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on July 30. The westbound I-696 exit ramp to Woodward Avenue is expected to reopen Aug. 6 after 9 a.m.

Both reopenings are part of MDOT's ongoing Restore the Reuther reconstruction project along I-696.

The changes come after months of detours that workers and businesses near the project say have added significant time to daily commutes.

"A lot of our employees don't necessarily live in the area, so they have to take 696 or I-75 and they've told me their commutes are almost 20 minutes more," said Hannah Kelly, a barista at Royal Oak Roast. "Especially in the morning when we have to get here at 7 a.m., it's really hard to try and wake up even earlier to get here on time."

Kelly said the detour signage added to the frustration early on.

"When the roads first closed, I was trying to get here and didn't realize which roads were closed or which way I could go," Kelly said. "The detour signs were really confusing."

She said she's been looking forward to the reopening all summer.

"I just want this to be done. I want nice roads. It'll be so nice to actually drive on roads that don't have potholes. It's definitely been so inconvenient this summer," Kelly said.

Royal Oak resident Sam Perlstein said the shifting traffic patterns have created problems beyond the typical commute.

"You know who they're confusing for is DoorDash drivers," Perlstein said. "Because they'll loop around and then they can't get through."

As the Woodward ramps reopen, construction shifts west to Southfield Road. The Southfield Road entrance ramp to westbound I-696 is scheduled to close July 31 after 9 a.m. The westbound I-696 exit ramp to Southfield Road is set to close Aug. 7 after 9 a.m.

MDOT says westbound I-696 ramps to I-75 are expected to reopen in late September. Remaining eastbound ramp closures are expected to reopen before the end of 2026.