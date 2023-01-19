Husky killed in hit-and-run in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clarkston resident is devastated after his husky was killed in a hit-and-run accident off a busy street near downtown.

South Main Street is a major roadway in downtown Clarkston with hundreds of drivers passing through daily. Some that don't follow the speed limit.

As a result, one family is left mourning the loss of their pet.

"He was loud and obnoxious, but everybody loved him," said Gregory Vandervoord.

Yeti was Vandervoord's two and half year-old husky who was a ball of energy that loved life.

"A lot of people knew him by name just walking down the street," Vandervoord stated.

On Monday afternoon the unthinkable happened.

"He had escaped from my house and then he ran across the street. I'm sure he was trying to go to the park," Vandervoord stated.

Vandervoord says his dog was struck by a truck going too fast down Main Street near Laurelton Road and Depot Park. The driver took off and Yeti died on impact.

"I would hate for anybody to go through this. I think the silence in the house is probably the worst part right now," he stated.

Living off of Main Street, Vandervoord says, he witnesses speeding being a major issue.

Clarkston residents agree. He posted the incident on social media and many people felt the same way.

"Any sort of change I think would be great. It could be increase in patrol, further signage," said Vandervoord.

"We're in the area as much as we can be in the area. 2022 compared to 2021 we're up 170 tickets," said Lt. Rich Cummins of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Cummins says deputies are doing their part, but drivers need to do the same.

"Slow down. There's speed limit signs. Do the speed limit," Cummins stated.

"It's very sad that my dog has died. I would hate if something worse were to happen. There's a lot of kids in this community, we're having a baby in April and so that makes me even more nervous. Just always try to be vigilant," said Vandervoord.

