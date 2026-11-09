Husband, wife found shot to death in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating after a husband and wife were found shot to death on Sunday.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 8, police say officers responded to the 5000 block of Bedford Street for a well-being check when they located the two people inside. A preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased were husband and wife, and police say the shooting appears to be a murder-suicide.

Investigators are speaking with the families for additional information.

Police did not provide any further details at this time.