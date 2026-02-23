Huron Township man faces 5 charges criminal sexual conduct against young teen

A man has been arrested on charges of criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in Wayne County, Michigan.

Terry Wayne Sturgill, 36, of Huron Township, was arrested Feb. 17 in Monroe County, within a few hours of the incident being reported to police, the Huron Township Police Department said.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, court records show. Police said the victim was between 13 and 16 years old, and the activity happened on Feb. 15.

An arraignment hearing took place by video Feb. 20 at 34th District Court in Romulus, during which bond was set at $50,000. His next court hearing is a probable cause conference on March 3, court records show. A preliminary exam is scheduled for March 10.

"There is no crime more important than one that involves the victimization of a child. With assistance from every single layer of our public safety department, our Detective Bureau worked almost around the clock over the last couple days to bring this case to a resolution. We hope this will give the victim, who was incredibly brave throughout this process, a feeling of safety as they do their best to heal moving forward," said Everette Robbins, Huron Township Director of Public Safety.