Huron-Clinton Metroparks will establish first physical location in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Huron-Clinton Metroparks is opening its first physical location within the city of Detroit, with a 2.5-acre water garden on the Detroit Riverfront.

Rendering of Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden Huron-Clinton Metroparks

The water garden will be located in the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park and is one of the four main attractions inside the 22-acre park.

It will feature walking paths, tranquil seating areas, and educational signage, along with open-air classrooms where students and visitors can participate in engaging programming.

"The naming of the Water Garden is incredibly exciting for us," said Amy McMillan, Director of Huron-Clinton Metroparks. "The Metroparks form a greenbelt of vibrant active and natural spaces around the metro Detroit region, but for decades there has been a gap in Metroparks presence within the city of Detroit. We are finally making progress towards closing that gap and establishing a physical presence that residents can engage with daily. We know we still have a lot of work to do, but we are grateful for this strong partnership that is helping us realize progress towards that goal."

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden is scheduled to open in 2024.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks have partnered since 2015 with programs during special events along the Detroit Riverfront. In 2020, they entered a multi-year partnership to expand access to greenways, programs and recreation for city and suburban families.

This announcement comes with the release of a strategic plan, which details efforts Metroparks will take to increase access to physical parks in the city of Detroit and throughout Wayne County over the next three years.