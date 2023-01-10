Huron-Clinton Metroparks will establish first physical location in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Huron-Clinton Metroparks is opening its first physical location within the city of Detroit, with a 2.5-acre water garden on the Detroit Riverfront.
The water garden will be located in the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park and is one of the four main attractions inside the 22-acre park.
It will feature walking paths, tranquil seating areas, and educational signage, along with open-air classrooms where students and visitors can participate in engaging programming.
"The naming of the Water Garden is incredibly exciting for us," said Amy McMillan, Director of Huron-Clinton Metroparks. "The Metroparks form a greenbelt of vibrant active and natural spaces around the metro Detroit region, but for decades there has been a gap in Metroparks presence within the city of Detroit. We are finally making progress towards closing that gap and establishing a physical presence that residents can engage with daily. We know we still have a lot of work to do, but we are grateful for this strong partnership that is helping us realize progress towards that goal."
The Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden is scheduled to open in 2024.
The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks have partnered since 2015 with programs during special events along the Detroit Riverfront. In 2020, they entered a multi-year partnership to expand access to greenways, programs and recreation for city and suburban families.
This announcement comes with the release of a strategic plan, which details efforts Metroparks will take to increase access to physical parks in the city of Detroit and throughout Wayne County over the next three years.
