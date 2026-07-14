Huntington Bank to close 13 branch locations in Michigan

Huntington Bank has decided to close 13 branches in Michigan, many of which are in Metro Detroit.

The number represents about 5% of the bank's physical branches in Michigan, with 286 remaining open.

"Huntington regularly reviews its distribution network and makes adjustments to ensure we have the right mix of branches, ATMs and digital banking to meet our customers' evolving needs. This review includes branch openings, renovations and, in some instances, closures and consolidations," the company said.

"Every branch being consolidated has another Huntington branch within approximately 10 minutes," the company added. "Our colleagues remain a priority, and we will make efforts to place impacted colleagues in other roles so they can continue serving the customers and communities they know."

Huntington Bank was founded in 1866 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. The company has branches in 21 states.

The Michigan locations slated to be closed are as follows: