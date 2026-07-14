Huntington Bank to close 13 branch locations in Michigan
Huntington Bank has decided to close 13 branches in Michigan, many of which are in Metro Detroit.
The number represents about 5% of the bank's physical branches in Michigan, with 286 remaining open.
"Huntington regularly reviews its distribution network and makes adjustments to ensure we have the right mix of branches, ATMs and digital banking to meet our customers' evolving needs. This review includes branch openings, renovations and, in some instances, closures and consolidations," the company said.
"Every branch being consolidated has another Huntington branch within approximately 10 minutes," the company added. "Our colleagues remain a priority, and we will make efforts to place impacted colleagues in other roles so they can continue serving the customers and communities they know."
Huntington Bank was founded in 1866 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. The company has branches in 21 states.
The Michigan locations slated to be closed are as follows:
- Brown Baldwin: 4983 S Baldwin Road, Lake Orion.
- Clinton Township: 19100 Hall Road, Clinton Township.
- Mt Clemens South: 1310 South Gratiot Avenue, Mt. Clemens.
- Royal Oak Crooks Road: 1811 Crooks Road, Royal Oak.
- Woodward Corners: 30955 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak.
- Temperance Sterns: 7405 Lewis Avenue, Temperance.
- Freeland: 230 N Main Street, Freeland.
- Eastpointe: 17011 E. Nine Mile Road, Eastpointe.
- Michigan Avenue: 25488 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn Heights.
- Troy West: 2301 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy.
- Cutlerville: 6455 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids.
- Walker Main: 2185 3 Mile Road NW, Grand Rapids.
- Traverse City 14 St: 613 W. Fourteenth Street, Traverse City.