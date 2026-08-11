Construction underway for Hunter House's new location in Metro Detroit

A Metro Detroit landmark is getting a new home without leaving its old look behind.

After 75 years at its original Birmingham, Michigan, location, Hunter House is recreating the restaurant about a mile down Woodward Avenue.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's who we are, and we love the look and the feel. It's part of not only our brand but also just the feel of people that have had it for so many years," said Kelly Cobb, co-owner of Hunter House.

The finished restaurant will be about three times the size of the original, but most of that extra room will be hidden behind the scenes. Up front, they're recreating the white metal panels, stainless steel trim, the same style of stools, and the original grill will eventually move in, too.

For the builders, that means leaning into something they're usually asked to avoid: making brand-new materials look like they've been here for decades.

"Usually when we turn a building over, it's pristine. If there's a scratch, we have to rip it out and replace it. This time we get to scratch it, which is fun," said Sean Rewold, vice president of Frank Rewold & Sons.

There's also a family-business connection behind the project, with more than 150 years of history between them.

"Yes, our competition in Metro Detroit is strong. There are a lot of good contractors out there, but I think family business to family business just built a level of trust," said Rewold.

When these doors finally open, Cobb says success will mean customers don't feel like they're somewhere new.

"I want them to say that it's the same. I want them to be able to come in and see the memories that they've made, and that has been our focus," said Cobb.

Owners say construction is expected to wrap up this fall.