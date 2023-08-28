Humane Society of Huron Valley waiving adoption fees this week

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 28, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Pet adoption fees are being waived at the Humane Society of Huron Valley this week.

Fees will be waived for dogs six months old and up and for cats five months old and up through Sunday, Sept. 3.

The humane society will provide those who adopt a dog with a month of preventative heartworm and flea/tick medication. Individuals who adopt a cat will receive free toys and treats.

