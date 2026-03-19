Human remains found by property owner in Genesee County, police say

Human remains were discovered on private property in Genesee County, and Michigan State Police said they are attempting to learn more about the circumstances.

Michigan State Police said troopers from the Flint post were called about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday with a report of the discovery. The caller had recently purchased the property on Willard Road in Forest Township.

Detectives along with an MSP K-9 team were assigned to search the area.

The investigation is continuing. Police ask that anyone with information about the circumstances or possible identification of the person contact the MSP Flint Post at 810-732-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL (4295).