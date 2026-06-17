Michigan woman loses her ring. It was found 10 years later by Howell plumbing company.

Workers with Titan Plumbing in Howell, Michigan, were on an emergency call when they noticed what appeared to be an engagement ring. It turns out that the ring had been lost for more than a decade.

"He picked it up, and we looked at each other, and he was like, 'What do we do with this?' I'm like, 'Let's see if we can find the owner,'" said Greg Johnson, owner of Titan Plumbing.

Johnson said the team posted on their social media that they had found the ring, which jogged the memory of a woman named Sue working at the Fountain of Youth Spa.

"She (Sue) remembered 10 years ago that a customer that was in her store dropped her ring down the toilet, and Sue and this customer tried to fish it out themselves. They got big rubber gloves, and they were reaching in the toilet trying to get this ring out, and it was gone," said Johnson.

Sue reached out to the ring's owner, Carol Oram, who connected with Titan Plumbing.

"She finally came in and saw the ring and said, 'It looks like mine.' She had original paperwork from 1965. She had been married with her husband for like 60 years," said Jason Matznick, the general manager of Titan Plumbing.

After a cleaning and polish at a local jeweler, the ring sparkled like new.

"She (Oram) put it on; she was crying. It was cute," said Matznick.

Johnson said he's happy they were able to bring the ring home and show up in a way that matters to someone they've never met. He said he knows how important rings like that are.

"I know that if it was my wife, she would look until she couldn't look anymore, so it was good to get it back to her," he said.