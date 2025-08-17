Storm damage at Howell Opera House underscores fundraising effort to restore building's second floor

On the corner of Grand River Avenue and Walnut Street is the Howell Opera House in Howell, Michigan.

On Saturday, one of its windows was shattered.

"It happened just because of the wind. Nothing actually hit the window," Shannon Harvey, secretary, Howell Opera House, said.

A window at Howell Opera House in Howell, Michigan, was shattered during storms on Aug. 16, 2025. Howell Opera House

Despite the damage, the opera house was open on Sunday for the annual melon fest and art show.

"We are dedicated to the community and making sure that everybody who lives here, who comes down for the melon festival, actually has somewhere interesting to go for the arts," Harvey said.

The window isn't the only part of the building that needs fixing. The Livingston Arts Council wants to restore the second floor to its former glory.

"We feel like it'd be a really good addition to the county, to our city, to have this back into a performance space," Gayle Down, a board member with the Livingston Arts Council, said.

Built in 1881, the performance theater hosted a variety of shows until it closed in 1924.

The inside of the Howell Opera House in Howell, Michigan, on Aug. 17, 2025. CBS News Detroit

"It was cited as a fire hazard. So, the actual theater was closed at that point," Down said.

The upstairs has remained mostly untouched since then.

The original curtain remains intact, and other aspects of the building are a testament to the period.

"The light fixture up here was a gas fixture originally, and then it was electrified, and the top light bulbs are Edison bulbs," Down said.

To completely restore the theater, $2 million to $3 million is needed. So far, a little more than $1 million has been raised.

"We definitely still need the support of the community, especially now that you know one of our windows is gone. We really appreciate any community support we could possibly get," Harvey said.

It's a place that once hosted beautiful performances, and it can be again with help from the community.

Anyone interested in donating can learn more here.