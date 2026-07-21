Michigan nature center working to raise $100,000 after losing tax exempt status

It's a combination of a paperwork mishap, high leadership turnover, and the rising cost of everything that has the Howell Nature Center in Howell, Michigan, in a tough financial pinch.

"It's been hard to keep up with all of our bills and things that we have going to pay for the care that we have," said Jen Ewing, the curator of wildlife care and education for the Howell Nature Center.

The center has just under 100 animals that call it home, like Biscuit, a coyote who was illegally raised by humans and now is too friendly for the wild. Plus, they run a wildlife rehab center that helps heal animals and then releases them back to the wild. It can be an expensive job.

"Every single patient costs around $200 to care for, and that's just bare minimum needs, so if they need extra medication or surgeries, that can drive the cost up a little bit," Ewing said.

Right now, the clinic isn't accepting new patients due to financial strain. Ewing said a mistake in the paperwork caused the center to lose its tax-exempt status, which is another unforeseen cost.

"We are currently in the process of getting it all figured out. It's hopefully going to be figured out before the end of the year. But that doesn't inhibit us from taking care of the animals that we have," she said.

Tuesday marked Day 6 of the 10-day window the nature center has to raise the funds it needs. Ewing said they've raised $75,000 so far through donations, their partnerships and other revenue. She said if they don't reach their goal, they won't have to close their doors, but the care they provide would take a hit.

"It's just to stabilize operational costs so we can keep running as we're running. We wouldn't want to have to keep our clinic doors closed, but right now, with how our projections are looking, it looks like we're going to be able to open our doors and take more patients soon," Ewing said.