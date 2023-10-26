How to keep ladybugs out of your Michigan home

(CBS DETROIT) - Fall is here, and Michiganders may see more ladybugs in their homes as the weather continues to get colder.

Here's more information on ladybugs, including what they are, how long they live and how to keep them out of your houses.

What is a ladybug?

A multicolored Asian lady beetle, commonly known as the ladybug, is a species that is distinguished from other lady beetles by a black M-shaped pattern behind the head.

They are about 1/4 inch long and 3/16th inch wide. They can vary from a bright orange color to red to a dull yellow, with some having up to 19 black spots and others having no visible spots, according to the Michigan State University Department of Entomology.

How long do ladybugs live?

Female lady beetles lay yellow, oval-shaped eggs under leaves where aphids are located. Soft-bodied larvae hatch from the eggs and are black with red/orange markings.

The larvae consume aphids and scale crawlers and eventually form pupae that are attached to leaves.

Adults emerge and then begin feeding, mating and laying eggs, producing several generations of lady beetles each summer.

According to MSU, adults can live for up to three years.

Why are ladybugs in Michigan?

The multicolored Asian lady beetle is native to Asia but was introduced to the southeastern and southwestern areas of the United States in the 70s to control aphids.

They are located in Michigan because of the presence of the soybean aphid.

The soybean aphid was found in the state in 2000, and thousands can occur on a single plant.

The lady beetle is commonly found on trees, including apple, maple, oak, pine and poplar trees.

How do I keep ladybugs out of my house?

Lady beetles make their way into homes through vents, window openings, cracks and crevices, and once inside, they make their way to the living area through outlets, switches, vents and more.

According to the MSU Entomology Department, caulking and sealing cracks help prevent ladybugs from getting inside. Sweeping and vacuuming will help get rid of ladybugs that are already inside the home. Homeowners can also contact pest control companies if doing this does not help stop ladybugs from getting inside.