Over 125,000 voters have already cast a ballot in Michigan, voting database shows

With a little less than a month left until election day, the Michigan Secretary of State says 125,635 registered voters had cast ballots for Michigan's 2026 midterm election as of Monday.

Michigan has over 7.3 million voters with "active" status in the Qualified Voter File. The number of voters who have already cast a ballot, all of which are absentee voters, accounts for 1.7% of that total.

Absentee ballot season opened on Sept. 24, but ballots might take up to 10 days to arrive in the mail, according to Sterling Heights city officials, which means the data on the number of ballots sent back so far can take time to update.

Total absentee ballots requested statewide are over 2 million.

The last day to request an absentee ballot online is Oct. 30. The last day to request an absentee ballot with an in-person visit to your election clerk's office is Nov. 2.

When is Election Day?

Election Day for the midterms is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.

Michigan voters can return absentee ballots on Election Day at their precinct.

Michigan early voting hours and locations

While in-person early voting starts Oct. 24, clerks can open earlier; however, no data on in-person ballots is available yet.

You can find your early voting location, along with available days and hours, at the Michigan Voter Information Center site.

What is on my ballot?

You can view your sample ballot online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.