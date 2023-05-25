Hotel Royal Oak brings back summer concert series

(CBS DETROIT) - If your ideal summer night consists of live music, Hotel Royal Oak once again kicked off its summer concert series.

The series features local musicians, including The Reefermen, every Saturday and is open to anyone (even if you're not a hotel guest).

Jim Rasor, the owner of Hotel Royal Oak, sat down with CBS News Detroit on Wednesday to talk about the weekly event that will run through the end of the summer. Rasor said they started the series in 2021 as a way to come together amid the pandemic.

"It was a hit [in 2021], and we were able to stay safe and really enjoy the company of our neighbors. And that was so important after all of that isolation during the pandemic," he said.

For more information, visit hotelroyaloak.com.

Watch the full conversation with Rasor in the video above.