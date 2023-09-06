Hot, humid and stormy today

(CBS DETROIT) - Heat, humidity, and storms will take control of the weather forecast today.

A few rain showers have already rolled through the region this morning, with more significant weather on the way this afternoon and evening. Southeast Michigan is under a MARGINAL risk to account for the isolated severe storm potential (Level 1 out of 5).

The biggest threats for the severe weather potential will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy downpours, which could create flooding. However, all severe weather threats, including a quick spin-up tornado, are on the table for today.

With the main window for severe storms (5 PM to midnight), please travel with caution for the evening commute and make sure you have a way to get weather alerts.

Temperatures again today are hot, with highs climbing in the middle 80s. Dew points are in the 60s and 70s, making it feel oppressive outside. Make sure to take all the necessary precautions by staying cool and hydrated.

