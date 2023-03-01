Horse found dead, dumped in West Michigan

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Deputies found a dead horse dumped in the woods in West Michigan, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Animal Control received a report of a horse being dead and dumped near 112th Ave. and 46th St. in Valley Township, the sheriff's office announced on Facebook at 12:19 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Initially, they were searching for the horse's owner, but in an update on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the sheriff's office said they received tips from the public and could identify the owner.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Animal Control at 269.673.0519 or Deputy Jim Kimber at 269.673.0500 X4319.