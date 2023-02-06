HopCat opens Royal Oak location on Monday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - HopCat is celebrating the opening of its Royal Oak location on Monday.

The new restaurant, which is located at 430 S. Main Street, will host a grand opening starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will also be opening 50 taps filled with local craft beers.

The first 100 guests to come to the opening on Saturday will receive free Cosmik Fries for a year. Additionally, random guests will be selected throughout the day to get swag and for a chance to also get Cosmik Friday for a year.

The opening of the new restaurant comes after the Fifth Street location closed during the pandemic.

HopCat has locations all over Michigan as well as in Nebraska and Indianapolis.