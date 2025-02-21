Watch CBS News
HopCat to open its next craft beer bar, restaurant in Southgate

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A new HopCat bar and restaurant will open this summer in Southgate, Michigan. 

The site will be at 15231 Trenton Road, which is the former site of the Old Chicago restaurant that closed about a year ago. 

HopCat already has several locations in southeast Michigan, including Detroit, Ypsilanti, Royal Oak and Livonia.   

HopCat features a large selection of craft beer and a full bar; along with burgers, fries and other "comfort food." Each location is unique in its atmosphere and community connections, the chain's website says. 

