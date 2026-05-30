Michigan troopers, federal agents compete in basketball tournament in effort to support youth

Earlier this year, the Detroit Police Department started an initiative aimed at building trust between law enforcement and the community through basketball.

On Saturday, the Hoopin' with Cops youth recreational league got to watch their mentors in action.

Inside the Detroit Police Athletic League Recreation Center, young boys watch as their heroes compete in a basketball tournament.

"They get to see that we partner with everyone and we're one community," George said.

Forty years ago, Detroit police officers in all 12 precincts served as coaches and mentors in a basketball league for kids. Now, the program is back.

"The purpose of this league, truly, is to keep kids safe and away from violence," Sgt. Bryant George with the Detroit Police Department said.

During a time when teen takeovers have become trendy, guardians are looking for fun and safe outlets for their young ones.

"I was just telling them to go for it, you know, because a lot of Black kids out here, they need stuff like this to motivate them, to keep them off the streets, you know, and keep them focused," Rhonda Estrada, the grandmother of a tournament participant, said.

A team made up of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents battled Michigan State Police troopers during Saturday's tournament.

"The only time someone engages with law enforcement is when something unfortunate has happened," Brian McNeal, public information officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration, said. "But an event like this, where we can get together, shoot some hoops, and just talk, and talk about our careers, talk about what we do, and just talk about us and engage with the young people as the summer kicks off."

For a group of 13-year-old boys, the initiative is working.

"It helps me with my mental health, like when I'm sad or something," Ayden Mcleain-lott said.

"Sometimes I'd be scared to talk to police officers, but after this, like, not that scared to talk to them, and they're very kind," Javi Marchbanks said.

Organizers said there's proof that Hoopin' with the Cops is making an impact.

"They're having fun, and then just hearing those testimonials where, you know, parents are saying that the kids are seeing improving in their grades and their attitude and control of their anger, seeing the kids talk about de-escalating conflict, and so these programs, it does that," George said.