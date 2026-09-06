Female killed in Wyandotte homicide; suspect identified

A female is dead and a suspect has been identified after a homicide in Wyandotte, Michigan, police said Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home on the 800 block of Sixth Street around 3:15 a.m. for a reason that officials have yet to disclose. According to Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton, they found the female, whose age wasn't immediately known, inside the residence and "evidence that a shooting had occurred."

The female died at the scene, according to officials. The Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post at 10:57 a.m. that it had identified the suspect and there was no longer a threat to the public.

Officials also have yet to disclose whether they've been taken into custody.