1 in custody after residence damaged in shooting at Shelby Township mobile home park

A person is in custody after a residence at a mobile home park in Shelby Township, Michigan, was hit multiple times in a shooting on Friday morning, police said.

A resident of Dequindre Estates called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report their home was struck by gunfire. Police said the suspected shooter left before officers arrived at the scene.

Officials on Friday afternoon said detectives located the vehicle involved in the shooting unoccupied in a St. Clair Shores parking lot. The suspect was arrested without incident when they returned to the vehicle.

Police say there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.