Home invasion, fleeing charges pending as officers make arrest in Monroe County

A man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday as deputies sought a suspect in a home invasion along with threats made at a credit union in Monroe County, Michigan.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got involved about 10:30 a.m., after staff at Monroe County Community Credit Union on North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township reported someone made threats to them and demanded money, according to a press release from the department.

That suspect drove off in a silver Chevrolet Impala before a deputy arrived.

In the meantime, someone matching the suspect's description and vehicle description was reported to be involved in a home invasion that morning in the 8700 block of Swan Creek Road.

The deputy then saw the vehicle near the credit union branch, on North Dixie Highway near the Woodland Beach subdivision. While the suspect initially pulled over during a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said, he quickly drove off.

That deputy started a pursuit northbound on North Dixie Highway.

Another deputy set out stop sticks at the intersection of North Dixie Highway and Pointe Aux Peaux Road, damaging both front tires of the suspect vehicle.

The man continued driving at a slower speed, with two flat front tires, until he reached Trombley Road in Berlin Township. Officers said that's where they took him into custody without further incident.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man from Carleton, Michigan, was lodged at Monroe County Jail on charges of home invasion and fleeing and eluding. An arraignment is pending in Monroe County First District Court.

The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation; and asks that anyone with information related to the incidents call the office at 734-240-7537.