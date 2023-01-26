Home Depot Foundation works to reduce veteran homelessness, creating 60 new housing units in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Home Depot Foundation announced the transformation of 60 transitional units into permanent housing units for veterans experiencing homelessness in Detroit.

The units exist at 211 Glendale and feature 60 new apartments. Each unit includes kitchenettes, upgraded features along with renovated common areas to serve as permanent housing for these veterans.

Renovating these units was made possible with equal donations from the Rocket Community Fund and The Home Depot Foundation.

"These converted units support the city's ongoing efforts to reduce veteran homelessness toward "functional zero," a dynamic, measurable end state where veteran homelessness is rare and brief," said The Home Depot Foundation. "Detroit is one of 105 communities in Built for Zero, a national initiative to measurably reduce homelessness to functional zero."

Between Jan. 2018 to Sept. 2022, over 1,000 veterans have exited homelessness in Detroit.

Visit here to watch a video featuring Freddie Tucker, a U.S. Army Veteran who lives in a housing unit created through the Home Depot Foundation.