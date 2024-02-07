Holly man arrested for alleged indecent exposure, filming women walking into Planet Fitness

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Holly man was arrested for masturbating inside his vehicle in the parking lot of Planet Fitness while filming women walking by, the Troy Police Department said Wednesday.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect masturbating in his vehicle after they pulled into a parking spot near him, police said.

The witnesses said they moved to a new area of the parking lot but the suspect followed them, the department said.

Before officers arrived on the scene, witnesses saw the suspect driving away from the parking lot.

A traffic stop was initiated when the suspect was driving south on John R Road near 14 Mile, police said.

Police spoke with the suspect, who said he stopped in the parking lot to take a phone call and urinated inside a cup while he was there but didn't think anyone saw him, investigation shows.

The suspect was arrested and is being held at the Troy Police Lock-up facility for indecent exposure, police said.