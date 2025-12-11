Holly man charged with murder in strangulation death of his mother, police say

A Michigan man has been charged with murder and other criminal offenses after his mother was found dead in their home, the Holly Police Department reported.

Kristine Lynn Hall, 59, was found dead by her brother, who placed a call to emergency services about 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 25. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office later ruled her death a homicide by strangulation and suffocation.

Holly police went to the home on Ash Street after the relative said the woman had not been answering the phone despite plans for them to meet up that day. When he arrived at the home, he found her vehicle missing. The brother told police he forced his way into the locked home and found her dead in a bedroom.

Her vehicle, and the name of her son, James Robert Hall, 39, were then listed in the statewide law enforcement database, police said. James Hall had been living with his mother for the past few months, but he was not home at the time.

The brother told police that Kristine Hall was afraid of her son and slept with her bedroom door locked at night.

Officers were also aware that a felony warrant had been issued against James Hall on a breaking and entering investigation.

"While officers were interviewing other family members, the victim's daughter called to report that James had contacted their father and admitted to killing his mother," police said.

In the meantime, officers learned that the vehicle had been detected near Jackson. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety then called the Holly Police Department, reporting that they had taken James Hall into custody on the outstanding warrant and impounded the vehicle.

Kalamazoo officers told the Holly officers that a man had gone into a party store in their city and said he was thinking about killing himself. When police arrived, they found James Hall inside the stolen vehicle parked outside the store.

"During their conversation with him, James told them he had recently killed his mother," police said.

James Hall was taken into custody at the Kalamazoo police department. While in custody, authorities said, James Hall told police that he and his mother got into an argument on Nov. 24, and during that time he used a pillow to smother her. After she died, he took money and jewelry along with her vehicle.

He then stated he drove to the Kalamazoo area, used the stolen money to gamble at a casino. He then stopped by the store to call his father.

James Hall was lodged at Oakland County Jail. He was arraigned Nov. 26 at 52-2 District Court in Clarkston on one count of felony breaking and entering with intent. Bond was set at $100,000.

Then on Wednesday, court records show, James Hall was arraigned in 52-2 District Court on the additional charges of first-degree murder, unlawful driving away in a motor vehicle and larceny in a building. Bond was denied in this case. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 23, preliminary exam is set for Dec. 30.

"On behalf of the Holly Police Department, we offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family who loved and cared for Kristine. I am proud of the dedication and determination of our officers who worked continuously to bring closure to this case in less than 24 hours. We are also very thankful for the assistance from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety," Holly Police Chief Jerry L. Narsh said.