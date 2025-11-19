Holly company to pay for clean up of spill into retention pond, officials say

A milky white substance noticed by neighborhood residents in a stormwater retention pond in Oakland County, Michigan, has been traced back to an industrial property, Holly police and fire officials said.

The source was a manufacturing facility in Holly, which is cooperating with state and local authorities on cleanup and mitigation, the Holly Police Department said.

While the substance is still in testing, it has been tentatively identified as a petroleum-based product.

State and local authorities investigated a liquid spill into a storm water retention pond in Holly, Michigan. Holly Police Departmernt

"The private company is responsible for the cost of their on-site clean-up and correction measures as well as the complete remediation of the spillage and damage to the retention pond," police said.

Michigan EGLE and Holly public safety crews said there was no vapor or air quality hazard as a result of the incident. The substance is believed to have been contained to the submerged discharge pipes and the storm water retention pond near Partridge Lane and Partridge Court in Holly.

The incident was reported on Friday to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The Holly police and fire departments, the Holly Department of Public Works and the Oakland County Hazmat Team were all involved. In addition, local authorities notified the Environmental Protection Agency.

Emergency crews were on site both Friday and Saturday to monitor the situation, the fire department said.