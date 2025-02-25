Historically Black church in Detroit receives $500,000 grant

A historically Black church in Detroit just received a major gift of nearly $500,000 to help restore the building to its former glory.

"There are mechanical things that need to be done; there are cosmetic things. But more than anything, it's about keeping hope for the community," said Rev. Robert Smith, Jr.

The New Bethel Baptist Church was recently named one of 30 historically Black churches in the country, and the only one in Michigan, to receive a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

"We reach out to touch everybody we possibly can, and this church is that beacon, that light for those who are struggling with great darkness," said Rev. Smith, Jr.

Commissioned in 1961 by Rev. C.L. Franklin, the father of music legend Aretha Franklin, New Bethel Baptist has long had a front seat in Detroit's civil rights history, including the planning of the 1963 Walk to Freedom.

The $500,000 will allow the church to make much-needed repairs to the building, as well as upgrades to its HVAC and environmental cleanup.

"We have roofing problems that we are always working on, and we need a really, really good solution, not just another Band-Aid," said Rev. Smith, Jr.

Now in its third year, the Action Fund's Preserving Black Churches program has raised more than $150 million toward restoring historic African American sites across the country.

In a statement, Brent Leggs, Executive Director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, said:

"We are honored to support the ongoing legacies of these churches, which have stood at the forefront of social progress for generations. This $8.5 million investment marks a critical step in safeguarding historically Black Churches as enduring symbols of faith, strength, and community leadership. By preserving them, we ensure that their powerful presence continues to live on in their communities and inspire future generations."

Those with the church say this grant money will allow them to keep New Bethel's legacy growing for years to come.

"If your ministry calls for it, you need to have the facilities to do it. That is the greatest thing about being able to get this grant; we can keep hope alive," said Rev. Smith, Jr.