Future of Detroit's historic Fort Wayne again being considered

With more people now passing through historic Fort Wayne on their way to and from the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the question is: What comes next for a property Detroit has been trying to reimagine for years?

Detroit City Council Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero says residents have already spent years weighing in.

"There have been plenty of studies. I don't believe we need to do another one. I think we need to go back to the bookshelf, pull those out, and then begin to implement a lot of those ideas," Santiago-Romero said.

The fort has long been used for events and recreation, but many of its historic buildings still need major work.

Santiago-Romero says the site could eventually include business, cultural and educational spaces.

But first, people have to be able to get there safely.

"I want us to really be focused on making Fort Wayne something that is accessible, something that is safe, something that is healthy," said Santiago-Romero.

General Services Department Director Crystal Perkins said in a statement:

"We are thrilled that Gordie Howe International Bridge visitors are discovering or rediscovering Historic Fort Wayne. This public park has a rich history that includes a sacred Native American burial ground, the Underground Railroad and military training. In recent years, we've received two Save America's Treasures grants from the National Park Service to restore and repair roofs at Historic Fort Wayne. We welcome people to explore the history during guided tours or visit the park after they check out the international bridge."

Santiago-Romero says without more partners and funding, bigger redevelopment could still take time.

"Realistically, as I mentioned, until we have the partners that are going to come in with the plans and the funding, we might just continue to have this be a slow burn," Santiago-Romero said.

She says the opportunity now is to make sure the people who have already spent years shaping those plans are part of what happens next.