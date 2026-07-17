Highland Township man convicted of murdering the mother of his child

An Oakland County man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Michael Webb, 23, of Highland Township, was convicted on July 16 of first-degree murder and felony firearm in the April 2025 murder of Rachel Wooten, Oakland County prosecutors said.

On April 15, 2025, prosecutors allege Webb shot Wooten in the neck at "very close range."

Authorities say Webb had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and told police he was cleaning his gun.

During a trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Wooten texted a family member that she was afraid for her life the day of the shooting.

The couple's child was 6 months old at the time of the shooting and was found unharmed.

"Michael Webb executed Rachel Wooten in front of their child, then called 911 and lied about it. He will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison, as he should," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "While this verdict holds him accountable, nothing can bring back Rachel Wooten or change the fact that her child will grow up without a mother. Too many women and children are living in fear of domestic violence without the resources or support to escape. We must do more to protect women and prevent future tragedies like Rachel's murder."

Webb is scheduled to be sentenced Oct 7 in the Sixth District Court.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.