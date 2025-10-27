Highland Township bicyclist hit and killed by Jeep, sheriff says

A Highland Township man was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a Jeep while riding his bike, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Todd Michael Luark, 53, was on his bicycle traveling southbound on South Milford Road near Rowe Road around 7:24 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 45-year-old Farmington Hills man, traveling in the same direction.

Investigators said the Jeep crossed over a solid white line near the edge of the roadway and struck Luark.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found Luark unconscious, lying in the driveway of a nearby home. Paramedics performed CPR on Luark, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the sheriff's office said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.