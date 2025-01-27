High winds result in partial closure of Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Winds of over 50 mph in the region have resulted in a partial closure of the Mackinac Bridge Monday, the bridge authority reported.

Passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pickup trucks can cross while driving at 20 mph or less, according to the notice issued at 7 a.m.

All other vehicles are restricted until further notice.

The Mackinac Bridge as seen the morning of Jan. 27, 2025. Mackinac Bridge Authority

The National Weather Service in Gaylord has posted a gale warning until 9 p.m. Monday, and a wind advisory until 8 p.m. for much of the area in and near the Mackinac Bridge.

Winter weather conditions resulted in reduced speed and/or bridge escort notices for larger vehicles during recent days, but conditions worsened and travel restrictions were tightened.

The Mackinac Bridge, which opened in 1957, is a major connection between the lower and upper peninsulas of Michigan, traveling over the Straits of Mackinac. It is five miles long and is now the seventh-longest suspension bridge in the world. Tolls and fees collected at the bridge are used to maintain, operate and protect the landmark.

Over 230,000 vehicles crossed the bridge in December, the bridge authority reported.

Current travel reports for the bridge are on the bridge authority's website.