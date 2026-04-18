High water closes road, bridge near Black Lake in Northern Lower Michigan

Local authorities say flooding resulted in a "significant road washout" in the West Black Lake area, one of the areas of Northern Lower Michigan that has been inundated with snowmelt and heavy rain in recent days.

Flooding in the Black Lake region of Cheboygan County, Michigan, as seen on April 17, 2026. Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office

The Michigan State Police Seventh District, which serves Northern Lower Michigan, said on Saturday morning that a bridge at Five Mile Point Road has been closed to all traffic as the road has suffered a wash out on South Black River Road near Red Bridge Road.

Road closures issued April 18, 2026, near Black Lake in Northern Michigan Michigan State Police

Area residents who choose to evacuate were asked to place a piece of fabric hanging on their door to let first responders know that they have left.

Black Lake is near the tip of Michigan's Lower Peninsula. It borders Cheboygan and Presque Isle Counties and is one of Michigan's largest inland lakes.

"Black Lake, Black River, Cheboygan River, Burt Lake, Mullet Lake, the Sturgeon River — and nearly every waterway in the county have overflowed beyond their banks, swallowing docks, roads, yards, and in far too many cases, homes. What should be familiar shorelines are now unrecognizable expanses of water," the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office said Friday, after deputies accompanied MSP troopers for a helicopter view of the area.

"Our hearts are with every family affected by this flooding. We know many of you are facing significant damage to your homes and property, and the emotional toll that comes with it. Please know you are not alone," Cheboygan County Sheriff Todd Ross said.

"We are working around the clock with our partners to ensure safety, provide support, and begin the process of recovery. Stay strong, stay connected, and don't hesitate to reach out for help we will get through this together."

The above video originally aired on April 17, 2026.