High-speed chase in Southeast Michigan ends with motorist in custody

A high-speed chase in Southeast Michigan that involved at least two law enforcement agencies ended with a motorist in custody, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office said deputies were notified during the afternoon of Oct. 6 of police officers in Bath Township, Michigan, pursuing a driver on Interstate 96 in Ingham County.

Deputies joined the chase as it entered Livingston County. Video released by the sheriff's office on Friday shows law enforcement chasing the motorist, who swerved across lanes and, at one point, was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The motorist eventually stopped after his vehicle was spun around by a sheriff's office patrol vehicle. They were taken into custody after at least one officer deployed their Taser, according to officials.

Neither the law enforcement officer nor the public was injured in the chase, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the motorist was wanted in connection with a domestic violence case.