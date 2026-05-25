High gas prices don't stop Michigan boaters from hitting the water on Memorial Day

According to AAA, gas prices across the country are the highest they've been in four years, but those higher prices aren't keeping boaters in Livingston County, Michigan, from spending time out on the water.

"We always come out here pretty much every Memorial Day," said Sean, who declined to give his last name.

Gas prices in Livingston County are about $4.70, which is slightly higher than the state average of $4.63 and the national average of $4.50. Sean said the price of gas was a consideration as he made plans

"This guy owns the boat, obviously, you know the lake is a little smaller, so you're spending less, not that much money on fuel," he said.

Michael Droun, who was walking his dog along the water on Monday afternoon, said he's feeling the higher prices.

"Yeah, I wish they were cheaper, but what are you gonna do? When you're retired and living on a fixed income, you know?" He said.

But Brian, who was boating with Sean on Monday, said he has a simple solution to the high gas prices, at least for himself and his family.

"I bought the gas last year," He said.