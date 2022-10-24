Watch CBS News
Looking for a free lunch? Drake has you covered

By Brandon Rothenberg

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're craving some hot chicken, Drake's got your back.

Dave's Hot Chicken is celebrating the rapper's 36th birthday by offering one free slider or tender at any of its three Metro Detroit locations:

  • 624 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy
  • 3667 E. Grand River, Howell 
  • 22208 Michigan Ave. Dearborn

In order to get the free chicken, customers will have to show they follow Dave's Hot Chicken on Instagram or TikTok. 

The promotion runs between 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Oct. 24.

