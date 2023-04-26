Watch CBS News
Here's a list of baby names predicted to be most popular in Michigan for 2023

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 26, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 26, 2023 02:39

(CBS DETROIT) - Predictions for the most popular baby names in Michigan for 2023 have been released. 

According to a list from Names.org, the list is compiled from data on actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names of 2023. This consists of using the Social Security Administration data from the last five years.  

Data predicts Oliver will be the top boy name and Charlotte will be the top girl name. Both of these were among the top names predicted on last year's list, and in 2021, there were 476 boys in Michigan named Oliver and 509 girls in Michigan named Charlotte.

Here are the predicted top 10 boy names of 2023 for Michigan:

  1. Oliver
  2. Noah
  3. Henry
  4. Liam
  5. Elijah
  6. Theodore
  7. Benjamin
  8. Jack
  9. Levi
  10. Hudson 

According to Names.org, Jack, Levi and Hudson are names unique to Michigan, as they are not predicted to rank among the national list of top 10 baby names. 

Here are the predicted top 10 girl names of 2023 for Michigan:

  1. Charlotte 
  2. Amelia
  3. Olivia
  4. Ava
  5. Evelyn
  6. Sophia
  7. Emma
  8. Eleanor
  9. Harper
  10. Nora

Eleanor, Harper and Nora were names unique to Michigan. 

To view the list of top 50 names, data by region and other statistics, visit here. 

First published on April 26, 2023 / 1:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

