Here's a list of Metro Detroit concert tickets that go on sale this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a list of tickets that go on sale this weekend for concerts coming to Metro Detroit.
This list includes tickets sales for 313 Presents venues, which includes Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Comerica Park, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and Sound Board and Motorcity Casino Hotel.
The following list shares concerts with the date tickets go on sale, along with the date and location of the show.
On Sale: Thursday, April 13
Lil Baby "It's Only Us Tour" wsg. The Kid LAROI, GloRilla,
Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez Event Date: Wednesday, Aug. 23 Location: Little Caesars Arena
On Sale: Friday, April 14
- The Streets R Us featuring GloRilla & The Girls wsg. Kodak Black
Event Date: Saturday, June 10
Location: Fox Theatre
- Whitney Cummings
Event Date: Friday, June 16
Location: Sound Board
- House of Cheer: The Level Up Tour
Event Date: Saturday, July 1
Location: Fox Theatre
- 5 Seconds of Summer
Event Date: Wednesday, August 16
Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Dethkok and BABYMETAL "The Babyklok Tour" wsg. Jason Richardson
Event Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Location: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- 101.1 WRIF presents RIFF Fest featuring I Prevail, Bad Omens, Badflower & Giovanie and the Hired Guns on the Main Stage and Des Rocs, Tigercub, BRKN LOVE and WRIF's Motor City Riffs on the Second Stage
Event Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Location: Pine Knob
- TOBYMAC & MercyMe wsg. Zach Williams
Event Date: Sunday, Nov. 12
Location: Little Caesars Arena
On Sale: Tuesday, April 18
Boxing - Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriels Event Date: Saturday, June 3 Location: Little Caesars Arena
