Here's a list of Metro Detroit concert tickets that go on sale this weekend

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a list of tickets that go on sale this weekend for concerts coming to Metro Detroit. 

This list includes tickets sales for 313 Presents venues, which includes Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Comerica Park, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and Sound Board and Motorcity Casino Hotel. 

The following list shares concerts with the date tickets go on sale, along with the date and location of the show. 

On Sale: Thursday, April 13

  • Lil Baby "It's Only Us Tour" wsg. The Kid LAROI, GloRilla,
    Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez                                                                                                                                                                    Event Date: Wednesday, Aug. 23                                                                                                                                              Location: Little Caesars Arena  

On Sale: Friday, April 14

  • The Streets R Us featuring GloRilla & The Girls wsg. Kodak Black
    Event Date: Saturday, June 10
    Location: Fox Theatre
  • Whitney Cummings
    Event Date: Friday, June 16
    Location: Sound Board
  • House of Cheer: The Level Up Tour
    Event Date: Saturday, July 1
    Location: Fox Theatre
  • 5 Seconds of Summer
    Event Date: Wednesday, August 16
    Location: Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • Dethkok and BABYMETAL "The Babyklok Tour" wsg. Jason Richardson
    Event Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
    Location: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
  • 101.1 WRIF presents RIFF Fest featuring I Prevail, Bad Omens, Badflower & Giovanie and the Hired Guns on the Main Stage and Des Rocs, Tigercub, BRKN LOVE and WRIF's Motor City Riffs on the Second Stage
    Event Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
    Location: Pine Knob 
  • TOBYMAC & MercyMe wsg. Zach Williams
    Event Date: Sunday, Nov. 12
    Location: Little Caesars Arena 

On Sale: Tuesday, April 18

  • Boxing - Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriels                                                                                                                                Event Date: Saturday, June 3                                                                                                                                                            Location: Little Caesars Arena 

For more information and to buy tickets, visit here

First published on April 13, 2023 / 11:48 AM

