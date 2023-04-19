Here's a list of concert tickets on sale this weekend for Metro Detroit shows

(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a list of concert tickets that will be on sale this weekend for shows heading to Metro Detroit venues.

Residents will have the opportunity to see several artists this year, including Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys and Michigan-native band Greta Van Fleet.

The list includes concerts at 313 Presents venues, including Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Comerica Park, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

For more information on the concert sale times, venues and the date of the concert, check out this list:

On Sale Thursday, April 20

Erykah Badu "Unfollow Me Tour" wsg. yasiin bey

Event Date: Sunday, July 2, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

On Sale Friday, April 21

105.1 The Bounce presents Hip Hop 50th Anniversary - Hip Hop Legends with RAKIM, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Slick Rick, EPMD and Big Daddy Kane

Event Date: Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m.

Venue: Fox Theatre

Event Date: Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m. Venue: Fox Theatre Alicia Keys "Keys to the Summer Tour"

Event Date: Monday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars

Event Date: Monday, July 17, 8 p.m. Venue: Little Caesars Donny Osmond

Event Date: Tuesday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Fox Theatre

Event Date: Tuesday, July 25, 7:30 p.m. Venue: Fox Theatre Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats wsg. Thee Scared Souls

Event Date: Friday, Aug. 4

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

Event Date: Friday, Aug. 4 Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre Jay's Summer Bash featuring Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin

Event Date: Friday, Aug. 4

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

Event Date: Friday, Aug. 4 Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Event Date: Thursday, Aug. 17

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Event Date: Thursday, Aug. 17 Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Greta Van Fleet "Starcatcher World Tour" wsg. Surf Curse

Event Date: Friday, Sept. 8

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Event Date: Friday, Sept. 8 Venue: Little Caesars Arena Ginuwine

Event Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

In addition to these ticket sales, tickets for the Gary Owens event this year will go on sale on Wednesday, May 3. The event will happen at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel.