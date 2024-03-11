Henry Ford museum features real-life dogs with jobs for PAW Patrol exhibit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While dog owners love their pets, it's not often we celebrate the working dogs of the world. In conjunction with its PAW Patrol exhibit, The Henry Ford is currently highlighting real dogs with jobs.

This includes dogs like Moss, an 8-year-old border collie, who is also the Director of Wildlife Management at the historic Henry Ford House. Moss's main job is herding geese away from the Ford House grounds to keep them clean.

"Moss came to us from a breeder who trained him originally on sheep, and then he transitioned to geese. So I actually really inherited just an amazing dog," said Karl Koto, the Director of Landscapes.

Koto said visitors can find Moss outside working or taking a break in the visitors center, where visitors can purchase a Moss stuffed animal. Koto said Moss loves his job, but like many people, he could do without all the meetings.

"When he's sitting in the meeting, he'll roll over on his belly and let us know that it's time to end the meeting," said Koto.

Dogs with jobs ties into the Henry Ford's PAW Patrol exhibit.

"We know the pups have very important jobs, but real dogs have jobs too," said Lori Petrelius, the Museum Programs Manager.

The Henry Ford has had visits from therapy dogs, and leader dogs for the blind.

"It's also been a really great way for little ones to learn how to appropriately approach a dog and how to ask if it's ok for them to pet the dog," said Petrelius.

There are two more weekends of the Dogs with Jobs event. They will feature police K9s and search and recovery dogs.