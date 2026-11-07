Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn evacuated due to possible bomb threat

A possible bomb threat at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, on Saturday night has prompted facility officials to evacuate the building, according to police.

Officers responded to the museum on Oakwood Boulevard on Saturday evening after learning of the possible threat. Police are conducting a thorough search with help from facility security personnel, officials said.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to conduct their investigation safely.

The museum said in a Facebook post that it decided to evacuate "all campus events" out of an abundance of caution.

"The safety of our staff, students, volunteers and guests is our main priority, and we will remain vigilant against any potential situation that puts our people, visitors and venues in jeopardy," the museum said.

Facility officials are hoping to resume operations on Sunday.

This is a developing story.